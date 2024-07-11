Air conditioning on the fritz? This emergency service won't leave you broke!

We are seeing high temperatures this week across Utah, and if your air conditioning isn't keeping up, you're not alone!

Tim Curran, President of Whipple Service Champions, says no matter how well you maintain your A/C, problems can pop up, especially during the long, hot summer when it is in constant use.

And, since there's never a convenient time for something in your home to stop working, Whipple answers their phones and sends out technicians for emergencies, without charging you extra!

That means you won't have to suffer through the heat waiting for business hours to roll around.

Tim says you won't see surprises when they're finished with the work either. They have upfront pricing, so they can give you an accurate estimate up front.

If you are a Champions Club Member, you'll get front-of-the-line services for emergencies in addition to other discounts and even some free services.

Whipple has been in the business since 1947 and they guarantee that every customer will be satisfied - every time.

Service technicians are certified and trained for more than 100 hours every year.

To learn more, please visit: whippleplumbing.com.