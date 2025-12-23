Alabama White Fried Chicken Sandwiches by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Alabama White Fried Chicken Sandwiches recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken

8 chicken tenders

1 box Chica Licka Bam Bam mix

1 c. buttermilk

1 lg. egg

Oil as needed to fry

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

For the White Sauce

3/4 c. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. prepared horseradish

1 tsp. Worcestershire

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

To Serve

4-8 brioche burger buns, toasted

Shredded lettuce or cabbage

Sliced pickles

Directions

1. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350. Mix all of the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning as you like. Set aside.

2. Use a mallet to flatten the tenders a bit. Season them with salt and pepper. Mix the buttermilk and egg in a shallow dish. Add the breading mix to another shallow dish.

3. Dip the tenders first in the breading, shake the excess, then dip into the buttermilk, and last one more dip into the breading. Shake the excess and place the breaded tender on a sheet pan. Repeat on the remaining tenders.

4. Fry the tenders 4 minutes or so or until an inserted thermometer reaches at least 160 degrees. Drain on a wire rack in a sheet pan while you fry the rest. Keep them warm in a 170 degree oven if you like.

5. Build the sandwich by spreading some white sauce on the top and bottom bun. Add a little lettuce and pickles then place on 1 or 2 of the fried tenders. Top the sandwich and serve. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.