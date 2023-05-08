Watch Now
Albion at City Creek Center offers leisure wear you'll live in

Albion at City Creek Center
Albion at City Creek Center has swimsuits all year long -- and their styles are so cute!
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 15:57:28-04

Albion in City Creek Center has workout wear and swimsuits that are on trend and so comfy you won't just wear them to the gym or pool.

As Jenny knows, once you try them on, you'll wear them everywhere!

She talked with Alexa Norton who says Albion is a local, family-owned company founded in Utah and is named after the Albion Basin at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

They use only the best USA made fabrics and every piece is individually checked for quality.

Alexa shows Jenny some of the new Spring trends including the Santorini tankini and skirt, which has a beautiful floral detail.

The most popular item of the season is the brown check pants. And bonus, they even double as a swim cover-up.

Alexa also showed us darling blue and pink Deep V + Cheeky bottoms.

And the suit that is going, going gone online is the Riptide. It has such cute ruching and ruffles.

There's also the fun green and magenta checked skirt and tie.

You can find more Albion styles here and be sure to check out shopcitycreekcenter.com.

