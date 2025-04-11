Alcohol Inks are used to produce abstract paintings where you just "see what happens"

Flowerstone Studio offers art nights that are an alternative to the commonly known paint night, offering watercolor, weaving, alcohol inks, kintsugi, Paint Your Pet night, etc.

Owner Anika Ferguson joined us in studio to demonstrate alcohol inks, which are often used to produce abstract paintings, creating "blooms" of ink that spread and dissipate.

A metallic additive can be added for an interesting effect.

Anika says, "Often, people will think it works like watercolor, because it is so fluid, but it is very different. We use a plastic paper so the inks aren't absorbed, they flow and evaporate, meaning the artist has less control over details. You have to experiment and "see what happens!" This lack of control sounds difficult for some people, but has proven to be therapeutic instead, allowing people to let go of thinking they are doing it WRONG when there isn't really a right way."

She offers landscape postcards for the students in classes to springboard their project, but they are encouraged to start there and get creative.

All of the classes at Flowerstone Studio are taught by local artists and listed on their website.

There are themed kids art camps all summer at Flowerstone. Themes and dates will be listed the website as well.

For more information please visit: flowerstonestudio.com.