Alex Boyé is leading a global songwriting collaboration for suicide prevention

Alex Boyé is using his voice for suicide prevention. The Utah singer and America's Got Talent sensation is leading a global songwriting collaboration at hookist.com for suicide prevention.

Alex choice the theme "What would you say if you saw someone about to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge? How would you help them"?

People are invited to join in the songwriting process one line or a couple at a time and no songwriting experience is required.

People from all over the world are participating - from as far away as Australia, India, Sweden, England and all over Canada and the U.S.

Alex will premiere the resulting song at his Bend Not Break Tour Suicide Prevention concert on May 7, 2022 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Tickets are free and 10,000 people came to the concert last year so order your tickets now by clicking here.

A portion of the proceeds from the collaboration will go to Steve Young's Forever Young Foundation.