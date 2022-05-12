Alex Boyé says music saved his life and he believes it will save others too

Alex Boyé is known all over the world for his unique style of music and performing.

But something not everyone knows is that he once considered taking his own life.

That's the reason the Bend Not Break Suicide Prevention Concert is near and dear to his heart.

He says music literally saved his life and he believes it has the power to save other lives as well.

The Bend Not Break Suicide Prevention Concert is coming up on Friday, May 13 2022 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City and it's FREE, thanks to donations by America First Credit Union and Mountain America Credit Union.

If you're not able to attend the concert, but would still like to make a difference in suicide prevention, click here.

For more information please visit: bendnotbreakfoundation.org.

