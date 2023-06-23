Watch Now
Alfred is searching for a new forever home after his owner passed away

Let's Find Alfred a Home
Our Pet of the Week needs a new person to love him after his owner passed away.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 16:09:48-04

Alfred is such a good boy looking for a new human who will love him.

He's available for adoption after his owner sadly passed away.

He's a 10-year-old Maltese who loves to play and cuddle and follow his person around.

Alfred is in good health and just got a dental.

He's good with dogs, cats and kids and is non-shedding.

He's only about 10 pounds, so he's a great lap dog and will bark if he needs something.

His adoption fee is $400 and he comes current on all vaccinations, he's neutered and chipped.

You can fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org.

