All month long, Lucky H at the Little America Hotel is transforming into two Halloween-themed pop-ups.

"The Count's Lounge" is an adults-only and features Dracula-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Specialty drinks include Halloween-inspired cocktails like "The Poison Apple Mule", "Witche's Elixir" and "Sweet Fang".

On Friday nights it will also feature tarot or palm readers from 7-9pm.

Then, a family-friendly "Boo-fet" features festive bites and Halloween magic.

On Friday nights it will also feature roaming witches to delight guests and families from 6-8pm.

No reservations are required, walk-ins are welcome at both pop-ups through the end of October.

Guests who come in costume receive 20-percent off food (alcohol not included).

The Lucky H Restaurant and Bar is located inside Little America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City.

Learn more and view the cocktail menu at saltlake.littleamerica.com.