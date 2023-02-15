All-Star Activities top the list of Family Fun with Fox 13

Join Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson's community-wide book club. The first book is "Basketball: A Love Story" in honor of the All-Star activities in Salt Lake City this week. On Saturday, February 18, 2023 you're invited to join the Mayor for an event to discuss the book. Get more information here.

The Gallivan Plaza's "Central" will give Utahns a unique taste of the capital city's culture during the All-Star games. There are musicians all day Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, 2023. They'll be performing above upcycled shipping containers. Inside those containers are exhibits of local artists. And, it's all free and open to all ages. Get more information here.

Head to The Gateway for a Grit Rail Jam at the Olympic Plaza. There will be two snowboarding rail competitions on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18, 2023 and both events are free. Get more information here.

A basketball shooting game at Trolley Square is also free to play. It's kind of like a "pop-a-shot" and players can win prizes. Get more information here.

Even UTA is getting in on the All-Star fun with live entertainment on Trax trains downtown. Enjoy singers, comedians, musicians and magicians on rides from The Gateway to The Gallivan Center. Get more information here.

For something non-basketball related, how about a "Small and Tall Ball". Dance the night away with your little ones at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday evening, February 17, 2023. Get more information here.

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, kids can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a tea party with hot cocoa and treats at the Sprague Library in Salt Lake City. There will also be games like Bingo to play. Get more information here.

Also on Saturday, February 18, 2023 there's a free carnival for kids and parents alike. Join Lakeside Childcare in Spanish Fork for games, snacks, prizes and crafts. It's all happening indoors, so you don't need to worry about being cold. Get more information here.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week.