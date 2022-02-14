All the scoops are made from scratch at Big Hazy's in Centerville

Every year the average American eats more than 12 pounds of ice cream.

That's a recipe for success for ice cream makers, including a new little shop tucked into a corner in Centerville, Utah, where all the scoops are made from scratch.

"If you're not in a good mood when you come in, you will be. It's just a happy thing thing. It's smiles, that's one of the slogans on our sign, serving smiles, one ice cream at a time," says Big Hazy, aka Shawn Hayes.

Big Hazy is not only the guy on that sign, he's also the guy who mixes up the magic, coming up with new flavors.

He quit his high-stress job, and together with his wife and daughter, he opened the ice cream shop.

They offer the real-deal, made with cream, butter and other natural ingredients. They also offer coconut-based options for those who don't do dairy.

Big Hazy's has a loyalty program, for each cup you get a punch on a card, and after 12 punches you get a spin on the wheel of prizes. Each spin is a win, ranging from a free scoop to the grand prize — free ice cream once a month for a year.

Within just their first month of opening, they'd already served up 4-thousand scoops and counting.

Big Hazy's is located at 398 East Pages Lane in Centerville. You can find more information on Facebook and on their website.