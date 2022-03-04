All Utah women need to know that heart disease is not just a problem for "older" women

All Utah women need to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. And, it is not just a problem for "older" women. Heart disease and stroke can affect a

woman at any age. In fact, new research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.

The American Heart Association and Go Red for Women are committed to helping women in every stage of life.

We talked with Mindi Cox, the Chair of the Go Red for Women Luncheon that's next Friday, March 11th at the Downtown Marriott at City Creek.

This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness around heart health and raising critically needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

Cox says, "My company, O.C. Tanner, is honored to support the American Heart Association's commitment to provide blood pressure monitoring equipment and resources to local Federally Qualified Health Centers."

The hope and goal is that everyone who attends the event takes charge of their heart health and encourages others to do the same.

Visit your physician for a wellness check-up and know your numbers – blood pressure, total cholesterol, blood sugar and Body Mass Index.

For more information, visit heart.org/utah.