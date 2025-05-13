Watch Now
All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and ramen & rice are today's foodie findings

In this week's foodie findings, Chase, SLC foodie takes us to an all-you-can-eat Korean Barbecue spot, but we're starting with ramen and rice at "Heaya Ramen & Rice Bowl" in Salt Lake City.

Chase recommends ordering:

  • Pork Rib Eye Katsu Cutlet
  • Bacon Chashu Ramen
  • Salmon Teriyaki

Now it's on to "Ombu Grill and Hotpot" in South Jordan for Chase's all-you-can-eat faves of steak, sliced brisket, marinated pork belly, deep fried shrimp, and bone-foxin short ribs.
