Amber Bees Boutique makes buzz-worthy honey butter!

Amber Bee's Boutique makes 11 flavors of honey butter that is truly buzz-worthy!

Those flavors are Raspberry, Maple, Strawberry, Frosted Cinnamon Roll, Lemon, Gingerbread, Peach, Original, Garlic Herbs and Cinnamon Almond.

All are made with with wildflower honey, natural flavors and real butter.

The honey butter tastes great on rolls, pancakes, waffles, scones, toast, muffins, biscuits, cornbread, bagels and oatmeal!

They are great for Thanksgiving or as Christmas gifts.

The containers of honey butter will last for at least a month at room temperature, three months in the fridge and up to six months in the freezer.

You can get 15 percent off your order with code "15%OFF" at amberbeesboutique.com and be sure to follow them on Instagram @amber_bees.

