America First Credit Union's partnership with RSL gives homegrown companies a boost

Both America First Credit Union and Real Salt Lake believe that when they support their local businesses, communities thrive.

2025 is the 3rd Annual America First Small Business Showcase. Local, for-profit businesses, based in Utah, with annual revenues that are less than $10 million can qualify now through July 31, 2025.

They can be nominated or apply themselves.

Winners of the Small Business Showcase will receive a local sponsorship package for the 2026 MLS Season, valued at up to $150,000 for one RSL Season.

This incredible advertising package includes:

· Signage during home games at America First Field

· Customized radio ads

· Digital promotions on the RSL website

· Digital assets on RSL's social media channels

· Activation space at five Club home matches

· Hospitality during one home game for a small group

Dave Nellis with America First, says, "That's why our partnership with RSL includes an opportunity for us to give homegrown companies here in our state a boost."

He told us about Clean Cuts Trees which won in 2024, and Snider Brothers Meets were the inaugural winners in 2023.

Dave says, "Both companies agree this was a pivotal experience that helped change the course of their business and growth model."

See americafirst.com/rsl for full details and official rules.

