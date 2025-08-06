America First is launching the 100% For Kids Teacher Grant Program

It's Back-to-School time and it's not secret that often schools and teachers lack the funding to initiate and execute big projects to get them off the ground.

America First has been a longtime supporter of teachers and education in the classroom and are launching the 100% For Kids Teacher Grant Program through the America First Charitable Foundation.

They will be awarding 20 teacher grants, up to $2,500 each to help bring their classroom and ideas to life.

The purpose of the grant is to empower teachers with funding that enables them to implement innovative teaching methods and enrich the learning experience for their students.

Dave Nellis, with America First, says, "By investing in education, we are fostering student engagement, driving academic success, and contributing to the overall strength of our local schools."

Grants are open now through September 30, 2025 and applicants can submit their completed application online by visiting americafirst.com, clicking on the ABOUT tab, and navigating to Education First.

Teachers will be notified of acceptance or denial within approximately 45 days after application period closes.

Guidelines and eligibility requirements can be found on the 100% For Kids Teacher grant page.

Dave also told us about a $100 New Member Offer at America First.

New adult members 18+ get $100 when they open a Share Savings and Checking Account.

Dave says this is great for recent high school graduates, those starting college or individuals starting a new job.

There's also a $50 Teens and Kids New Member Offer going on now as well. It's perfect if you want to help kids to start saving at a young age, or for teens starting new jobs.

See americafirst.com for full details on how to apply.

