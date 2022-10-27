America's Violinist, Jenny Oaks Baker, is going on tour for Christmas!

America's Violinist, Jenny Oaks Baker, is a Grammy-nominated, Billboard No. 1 recording artist and performer.

She's preparing for a holiday tour in 2022 titled Joy to the World: A Sacred Celebration.

Jenny began playing the violin at age four and made her solo orchestral debut at his eight years old.

She has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Strathmore Hall, the Library of Congress, with the internationally-acclaimed Tabernacle Choir on Tempe Square and more.

She and her children perform together throughout the world as Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four.

Joy to the World: A Sacred Celebration will be playing throughout December across Utah and beyond:

December 1 St. George

December 3 Salt Lake City

December 14 Cedar City

December 15 Idaho Falls

December 16 Lehi

December 17 Mesa, Arizona

December 19 Tysons Corner, Virginia

December 20 Athens, Georgia

December 22 Huntsville, Alabama

You can learn more and get tickets at: jennyoaksbaker.com.