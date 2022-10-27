America's Violinist, Jenny Oaks Baker, is going on tour for Christmas!

America's Violinist, Jenny Oaks Baker, is a Grammy-nominated, Billboard No. 1 recording artist and performer.
She's preparing for a holiday tour in 2022 titled Joy to the World: A Sacred Celebration.
Jenny began playing the violin at age four and made her solo orchestral debut at his eight years old.
She has performed as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Strathmore Hall, the Library of Congress, with the internationally-acclaimed Tabernacle Choir on Tempe Square and more.
She and her children perform together throughout the world as Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four.
Joy to the World: A Sacred Celebration will be playing throughout December across Utah and beyond:
December 1 St. George
December 3 Salt Lake City
December 14 Cedar City
December 15 Idaho Falls
December 16 Lehi
December 17 Mesa, Arizona
December 19 Tysons Corner, Virginia
December 20 Athens, Georgia
December 22 Huntsville, Alabama
You can learn more and get tickets at: jennyoaksbaker.com.