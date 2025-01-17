An 11-year old girl from Sandy is competing on "Kids Baking Championship"

The newest episode of the Emmy nominated series, Kids Baking Championship, is back on Food Network and a Sandy, Utah girl is one of the competitors.

Arielle Yang, 11-years-old, joined us in studio with some cupcake frosting tips.

The challenges on this season of "Kids Baking Championship" are all animal-inspired and Arielle has made it past the first two episodes.

In the first week, bakers had to create an animal texture tart decorated with creature-inspired features (like scales, feathers, fur or fins). For the twist the bakers had to add an edible version of their animal's tail to their dessert.

Arielle came out as top baker with her chameleon-themed tart!

Week two was all about animal-themed macarons. For a twist the bakers had to give their macaron animals an edible habitat to be in.

Arielle was placed in the bottom two that week, as her creation was a little underbaked.

However, she was not eliminated!

You can cheer her on the next episode which is a "'Dog Man" movie-themed challenge. Bakers will be paired up to create two-tiered Dog Man cakes.

One member creates a head for the top tier and their teammate makes the human bottom tier of the cake.

For the twist, the bakers must incorporate an ingredient that all dogs and humans love — bacon!

You can catch that on Monday, January 20, 2025 on Food Network, and streaming on Max and discovery+.

The winner of the competition receives the title of Kids Baking Champion, a feature in Food Network Magazine and $25,000!

You can learn more at foodnetwork.com/kidsbakingchampionship and be sure to follow Areielle onInstagram @sparkle.byarielle.

