An "A", a "C" and a "D" in this week's reviews for new releases in home entertainment and in theaters

Entering it's 12th season on the History Channel is "The Curse of Oak Island". Rick and Marty Lagina, two brothers from Michigan with a life-long interest in the mystery of Oak Island, renew their efforts to discover the legendary treasure with sophisticated machinery. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "The first few seasons of the series were very exciting, but now in its 12th season The Curse of Oak Island has become repetitious and too speculative." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-PG.

In selected theaters is the action / thriller "Absolution." It stars Liam Neeson and Yolonda Ross. An aging gangster battling a brain disorder attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes of his past, but the criminal underworld won't let him go. Tony says, "Absolution promises a white-knuckle ride for the audience but the script quickly becomes lost and unfocused." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the animated adventure "Hitpig." In the film, a bounty hunter pig finds himself trekking the globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture. Tony says, "Hitpig is a vibrant and wonderfully animated story about the power of friendship and trust. Catch this one on a big screen." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screeenchatter.com.