An AI expert says "If you can type or you can talk, you can use AI"

A lot of people are intimidated by AI, or even a little scared of it, but an AI expert says instead of fearing it, put it to use.

Matt Leitz, founder of BotBuilders, joined us to talk about some of the ways we can all use AI to save time and make our lives better.

He says there are AI tools to do just about anything, but ChatGPT is by far the most popular.

Matt says, "For those who haven't used it yet, ChatGPT is going to be your new best friend."

Here are three ways you can use it to get more done in less time:



Researching. Replace ChatGPT to replace search engines like Google. Instead of having to go through a bunch of web pages, AI does it all for you and then puts it all together. Planning. There are so many uses from creating a business plan for an idea you have, to mapping out the perfect agenda for your family vacation or even beginning to train for a triathlon. Creating. ChatGPT can create virtually anything. This include not just words, everything from writing emails to resumes to presentations and also for visual effects.

If you'd like to start to use AI, Matt says the first thing you should do is get a ChatGPT account. It's free and you just need internet and can use it on any computer. He also recommends downloading the app.

If you're interested in learning about how to maximize your results with ChatGPt and with other AI tools you can join Matt for his free AI web class.

Just go to botbuilders.com/tv and save your spot!