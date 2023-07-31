An athlete talks about his experience during filming of "Tread Setters"

The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families of all abilities, in partnership with Outride and Osseointegration, released the trailer for its first-ever short film documentary, "Tread Setters."

The documentary follows four adaptive cyclists as they ride the 100-mile White Rim Trail in Canyonlands, Utah in one day.

The four adaptive cyclists in the film are Annijke Wade, Josie Fouts, Roger Withers, and Steven Wilke.

Steven Wilke joined us on The PLACE to tell us more about the documentary and the ride.

He says unlike other trails that start with an incline and end in a decline, the White Rim Trail is the opposite, making it one of the more difficult trails to ride.

This unique terrain combined with heavy rain two nights before the ride made it even more challenging to manage for the production crew and four cyclists.

The film will be exclusively debuted at SBT GRVL in August and then will be seen at various film festivals at the end of 2023 and into 2024 with an official public release on YouTube and Vimeo to follow.

You can watch the full trailer for "Tread Setters" now, by clicking here.

To learn more about the National Ability Center's programs or to become a volunteer, visit discovernac.org.

To learn more about Outride, visit outridebike.org.