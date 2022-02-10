Watch
An emotional support dog or cat may be the key to helping you deal with anxiety or depression

You know your dog or cat can make you feel less stressed, but there's actually science behind it.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Feb 10, 2022
Heather Gibson is on a personal mission to ease the suffering of mental illness through pets, nutrition and mindset work.

Like many families, she says depression and anxiety are a struggle in her family.

Heather is passionate about Emotional Support Animals. She says, "I have seen first hand the change they can make in a home and in someone's life." Heather says both dogs and cats can be emotional support animals.

Studies suggest that just petting a cat or dog for as little as 10 minutes a day reduces stress.

Studies also suggest that owning a dog reduces the risk of cardiovascular death by 31 percent and lowers your overall risk of death.

She's offering The PLACE viewers a free eBook with her five favorite dogs for emotional support work which includes a worksheet to help discover the best dog breed for you.

You can find that and more information by visiting her website.

