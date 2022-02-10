An emotional support dog or cat may be the key to helping you deal with anxiety or depression

Heather Gibson is on a personal mission to ease the suffering of mental illness through pets, nutrition and mindset work.

Like many families, she says depression and anxiety are a struggle in her family.

Heather is passionate about Emotional Support Animals. She says, "I have seen first hand the change they can make in a home and in someone's life." Heather says both dogs and cats can be emotional support animals.

Studies suggest that just petting a cat or dog for as little as 10 minutes a day reduces stress.

Studies also suggest that owning a dog reduces the risk of cardiovascular death by 31 percent and lowers your overall risk of death.

She's offering The PLACE viewers a free eBook with her five favorite dogs for emotional support work which includes a worksheet to help discover the best dog breed for you.

You can find that and more information by visiting her website.