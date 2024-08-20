An International Dance Festival, "Yo Naci en este Pais", is coming up

An International Dance Festival called "Yo Naci en este Pais" is coming up. Translated, that means, "I Was Born In this Country".

The festival unites cultures through dancing and singing, as well as food from different parts of the world.

In addition, the International Queen of Folk Dances will be chosen. In 2024, there are 10 candidates who will be competing. Each represents the country where they were born.

The festival has been held for about nine years in Ecuador. This will be the second year it is being held in the United States.

The event is on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 5:00pm at the Provo Library.

