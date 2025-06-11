An internationally-recognized fused glass artist is working in Utah this month

Narcissus Quagliata is an internationally-known fused glass artist who working out of studio-de-Verre in South Salt Lake in June, 2025.

He's considered one of the most significant glass artists in the world and his artworks are exhibited in museums and private collections around the world including the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He also created the glass dome for the entry rotunda of the basilica of Santa Maris degli Angeli e dei Martiri, built by Michelangelo on the ruins of the Baths of Diocletian in Rome.

One of his major life achievements has been the development of techniques to create fused glass imagery, a process that is akin to painting.

Narcissus is at the studio in South Salt Lake with the owner and fellow glass artist Kerry Transtrum, who he has been friends with for years.

Kerry is a well-known artist as well, you may have seen his work at the SLC TRAX Station.

Narcissus will give a formal presentation on his new series at a reception at the South Salt Lake studio and gallery on June 16, 2025 at 6:00pm.

You can find more information here.