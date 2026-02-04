An MS in Gerontology is an excellent degree for all backgrounds and disciplines.

Gerontology is the study of aging across the lifespan. The field is experiencing massive growth which will continue.

UOnline offers an MS in Gerontology and Katarina Friberg-Felsted, PhD, MS, FAGHE, FGSA

Assistant Dean, Gerontology Interdisciplinary Program Professor, University of Utah, says it's an excellent degree for all backgrounds and disciplines.

Students from all majors and careers are welcome to apply for the program through March 1, 2026.

UOnline offers flexibility for students with a strong online community as well as a hands-on individual faculty advisor.

The program requires 33 credits, which can be completed in as short as one year, or can take up to 4 years.

You can apply now at https://online.utah.edu/graduate-programs/gerontology/.