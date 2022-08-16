An oldie but goodie plus a new food hall in Holladay

Chase, SLC Foodie is talking about one restaurant, Guadalahonky's, that is an oldie but goodie and a new food hall, Block Party 2700.
Guadalahonky's – Draper
What to order:
Crab Enchiladas - Two Alaskan crab enchiladas smothered in your choice of hollandaise or ranchero sauce, served with black beans, spanish rice, sour cream, and garnish.
Surf n' Turf Fajitas – chicken and shrimp.
Chile Verde Smothered Burrito
Birria Tacos
Margaritas
New food hall, Block Party 2700, located in Holladay feature 4 different restaurants... Chase recommends ordering the following at each:
Santo Taco
-Birria Tacos
-Carne Asada Fries
Over the Cole’s BBQ
-Chopped Brisket Sandwich
-Loaded Nachos
Granato’s Gourmet Market
-Italian Combo Sub
-Housemade Meatball Calzone
Elephant Press Café
-Coffee and Sweets
