An oldie but goodie plus a new food hall in Holladay

Chase, SLC Foodie is talking about one restaurant, Guadalahonky's, that is an oldie but goodie and a new food hall, Block Party 2700.

Guadalahonky's – Draper

What to order:

Crab Enchiladas - Two Alaskan crab enchiladas smothered in your choice of hollandaise or ranchero sauce, served with black beans, spanish rice, sour cream, and garnish.

Surf n' Turf Fajitas – chicken and shrimp.

Chile Verde Smothered Burrito

Birria Tacos

Margaritas

New food hall, Block Party 2700, located in Holladay feature 4 different restaurants... Chase recommends ordering the following at each:

Santo Taco

-Birria Tacos

-Carne Asada Fries

Over the Cole’s BBQ

-Chopped Brisket Sandwich

-Loaded Nachos

Granato’s Gourmet Market

-Italian Combo Sub

-Housemade Meatball Calzone

Elephant Press Café

-Coffee and Sweets

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

