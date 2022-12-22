An Orem family has heat for the holidays thanks to SameDay Heating & Air

Imagine going to your thermostat to turn up the heat and nothing happens!

That's exactly what an Orem family has been dealing with since last winter.

But now, they can turn up the temperature again thanks to SameDay Heating and Air and Fox 13's Heat for the Holidays contest.

Ian and Tabitha Mounteer have four kids ranging in age from 15 years to 10 months old.

A friend nominated them in the Heat for the Holidays contest. That friend, Fred Pinnegar, says the family has "big hearts but not big wallets".

Fred says, "They are people who have devoted their lives to serving others."

Giving back is something that SameDay has built a business on. The company has been around since 1955 and they love giving back to the community that has helped them grow.

Mike Bentzien with SameDay says, "This is such a deserving family, we are pleased to be able to give back to them."

As for the Mounteers, they say they can put away their blankets and crank up the heat during these long, cold, winter days.

Tabitha says they are, "Very touched, just emotional at the outpouring of those that care."

SameDay offers 24/7 service, all along the Wasatch Front. You can visit samedayutah.com to schedule HVAC, plumbing or electrical service.

