Annie the sheepdoodle just wants a home where she will be loved

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the week is Annie, a three-year-old sheepdoodle.

Her foster family says she is very snuggly and just wants to be loved.

Annie knows commands like sit, shake, and down.

She is house trained and kennel trained, but she has been known to escape.

They say Annie can even leap over a four-foot-fence.

Annie is eager to learn and is good with other dogs, cats and kids too.

They say she'd be great as an emotional support dog.

Annie spayed and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

Her adoption fee is $600.

If you're interested in adopting Annie, please visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have an Adoption Event on Saturday, March 11 from 1-4pm at Petsmart, 3191 E. 3300 S., Salt Lake City.