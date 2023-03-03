Answering the Call: How a BSN Can Lead to a Fulfilling Career in Nursing

Nursing is an in-demand occupation that is extremely rewarding personally, professionally, and financially.

You make a great living helping people and supporting your community.

If you have a calling to become a nurse, there's never been a better time to start your dream career.

We talked with Dr. Janet Houston, Dean of nursing at Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences.

She says Joyce University, formerly known as Ameritech, has served Utah since 1979.

Dr. Houston says "We're known for nursing education, with programs designed to help students enter the nursing profession as quickly as possible."

Joyce University offers many prelicensure nursing pathways; including Associate of Science program and both a traditional 3-year Bachelor's of Science and accelerated Bachelor's of Science programs in nursing.

If you're new to college, Joyce University offers an Associates and Bachelor’s in Nursing program where you can graduate in as little as 20 months.

If you have a degree in a non-nursing field, they offer an Accelerated Bachelor of Science and a Direct Entry Master’s that build on your previous degree to help you enter the nursing profession in as little as 2 years.

Joyce University's programs don't have prerequisites, so you don't have to spend years completing additional coursework before beginning.

Students at Joyce University come from all different backgrounds and they are all ages, including people 50 and older.

Dr. Houston says the best investment is an investment in yourself.

If you want to pursue a career in healthcare but aren't quite sure about nursing, Joyce University also offers an Occupational Therapy Assistant program and just launched a Respiratory Care program.

For more information about Joyce University and its nursing program, visit joyce.edu.