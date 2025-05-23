Anyone can have a stroke at any time: A critical component of saving lives is research

May is American Stroke Month, a time for everyone to learn more about stroke, and risk factors because the truth is anyone can have a stroke at any time.

Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke. Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S.

A critical component in saving lives is research.

Jennifer Majersik, MD, Professor of Neurology and Stroke Center Director at the University of Utah Health is doing research right now on the genetic underpinnings of stroke in large families in Utah.

She's also looking at other disorders that lead to increased risk of stroke, and is conducting a study on recovery after stroke.

The new knowledge and advances that result from research can benefit millions of lives.

You can learn more about stroke, the symptoms and the risks at heart.org/utah.