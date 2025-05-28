Anyone can nominate a "Super Senior" who is doing something great in our community

Do you know a "Super Senior"... someone in our community doing extraordinary things to help others, working unique and impactful jobs, or creating or doing something impactful?

Visiting Angels and Fox 13's The PLACE want to hear from you! Each month we will be honoring a "Super Senior" for the work they are doing, and will present them with a wonderful gift basket and a $250 gift certificate.

Anyone, in any part of the state can nominate them here.

Trinka Whatley, Owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, and Shay Moen, a Care Coordinator at the Layton Visiting Angels joined us to tell us more!

They say Visiting Angels provides professional in-home care for seniors and adults, helping them maintain their independence, in the comfort of their own homes.

Caregivers offer everything from companionship to personal care to meal prep and transportation.

Whether someone needs just a few hours or help around the clock, Visiting Angels is there to support them with compassion and dignity.

They keep their hourly rates affordable and transparent and work with families on budgets because many times care like this is Private Pay.

You can learn more by going to ut-care.com/fox13 or by calling them at 866-80-ANGEL.

