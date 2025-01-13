Anyone who makes fudge, caramel or toffee will LOVE this pan!

Sandi Pond is a third generation candy maker, originally taught by her grandparents making Christmas candy.

When she was old enough to start making candy on her own, she thought there must be a better way to cut the candy pieces evenly and precisely.

So, the idea for The Candy Pan was born, and later came The Chunky Pan.

Anyone who makes fudge, caramel or toffee will love it! It solves the problem of cutting up a batch quickly, easily and allows for different sized batches.

It also works for just about anything baked, poured or pressed into the pan.

Sandi also teaches in-person classes using her Grandma Adele's recipes as well as some of her own.

She also has online video classes.

You can find more at TheCandyPan.com.