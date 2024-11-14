Apple Cinnamon Dutch Babies recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, says her Apple Cinnamon Dutch Babies have been an autumn tradition for her family since she was a child.

Ruthie joined us in the kitchen with her recipe.

Ingredients



3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 honeycrisp apple, cored and sliced into 1/2 inch slices

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

powered sugar for dusting

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Heat skillet to medium high heat.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in skillet.

Add cinnamon and sugar; stir to incorporate.

Add apple slices; saute 5-6 minutes or until apples begin to soften and brown- turning over occasionally.

Remove apples from pan and set aside.

Place remaining 1 tablespoon butter into pan; melt and evenly coat pan.

Prepare batter:

Combine in a blender milk, eggs, flour, and sea salt; blend to combine.

Pour batter into skillet pan and arrange apple slices evenly on top.

Bake 20-25 minutes until browned and puffed up.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.