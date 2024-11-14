Apple Cinnamon Dutch Babies recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Watch Now
Apple Cinnamon Dutch Babies
Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie shares a recipe for Thanksgiving morning.
Ruthie Knudsen, from Cooking with Ruthie, says her Apple Cinnamon Dutch Babies have been an autumn tradition for her family since she was a child.

Ruthie joined us in the kitchen with her recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1 honeycrisp apple, cored and sliced into 1/2 inch slices
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • powered sugar for dusting

Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Heat skillet to medium high heat.
Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in skillet.
Add cinnamon and sugar; stir to incorporate.
Add apple slices; saute 5-6 minutes or until apples begin to soften and brown- turning over occasionally.
Remove apples from pan and set aside.
Place remaining 1 tablespoon butter into pan; melt and evenly coat pan.

Prepare batter:
Combine in a blender milk, eggs, flour, and sea salt; blend to combine.
Pour batter into skillet pan and arrange apple slices evenly on top.
Bake 20-25 minutes until browned and puffed up.
Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately.
Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

