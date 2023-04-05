Apply today!

Women make up about half of the Utah workforce, but sometimes they don't know where or how to find support.

Dr. Susan Madsen oversees the campaign "100 Companies Championing Women" supported by In Utah.

"Utah is a unique place to do business," she says. "We have extremely diversified business sectors and industries. In all of these diverse industries there is a constant need to support all Utahns."

The Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah), the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, and the Utah Women & Leadership Project have partnered to create this designation.

The 100 Companies Championing Women initiative seeks to shed light on the companies who are doing the work to invest in and support women.

To receive the designation an organization must show evidence of the policies, procedures, and/or opportunities they provide to support women.

Examples include:

○ Family friendly policies (including childcare)

○ Flexible scheduling

○ Remote work opportunities

○ Pay & Compensation

○ Recruiting strategies

○ Leadership opportunities and paths for advancement

○ Professional development and mentorship opportunities

Find out more about the companies and the things they are doing visit their website.

To nominate or submit an organization to receive this designation click here.

Nominations will be accepted through Spring 2023.

