Apprenticeships are a great alternative to a traditional college education

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career.

They combine on-the-job training with related classroom instruction. They put you on a career path to earn a great living, without a ton of college debt.

Benefits include incremental wage increases, job security and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

In Utah, apprentices make up to $60,000 a year upon completion of their apprenticeship.

Melissa Stark, the Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs, told us, "I have seen the meaningful impact apprenticeships have had on businesses and individuals, including my own family."

There are more than 4,400 apprentices in Utah and over 260 registered programs.

You can find apprenticeships in automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, health care and more.

Melissa says, "We have partnered with the national organization, Healthcare Career Advancement Program, to build more healthcare apprenticeship opportunities in Utah."

Other non-traditional industries such as IT have been seeing the benefits of apprenticeship.

Some of the non-traditional apprenticeship programs that have been added in 2022 include pastry cooks, peer support specialists, dog trainers and arborists.

And you're never too young or too old to start! Utah's youngest apprentice is 16, and the oldest is 78!

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, there is an Apprenticeship Job Fair for anyone interested in learning more about apprenticeships.

It's happening Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 from 3-7 p.m. at Weber State University Davis campus in Layton

Approximately 30 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors will be available for job seekers to meet with.

If someone has been thinking about an apprenticeship, this is a great chance to meet with multiple employers in a variety of industries.

For more information visit our website at apprenticeship.utah.gov.