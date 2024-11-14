Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career

Registered apprenticeships are a great alternative to a traditional college education and can lead to a successful career.

Apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with related classroom instruction without a ton of college debt.

Benefits include incremental wage increases, job security, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

When you are hired as an apprentice, you are considered an employee and will get paid during your training while learning valuable skills.

There are more than 4,700 apprentices in Utah and over 285 registered programs.

In Utah, apprentices make up to $67,000 a year upon completion of their apprenticeship.

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week (November 17-23, 2024), the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a Job Fair for anyone interested in learning more about apprenticeships.

It will take place from 4:30-6:30pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at the Salt Mine Productive Workspace in sandy.

Bring your resume and come dressed in business attire!

For more information visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

