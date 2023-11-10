Apprenticeships can put you on a career path to earn a great living, without a ton of college debt

Registered apprenticeships are a great alternative to a traditional college education.

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. They combine on-the-job training with related classroom instruction. They put you on a career path to earn a great living, without a ton of college debt.

Benefits include incremental wage increases, job security and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

In Utah, apprentices make up to $60,000 a year upon completion of their apprenticeship, and there are a growing number of Registered Apprenticeships in the fields of automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, health care and more.

And you're never too young or too old to start! Utah's youngest apprentice is 16, and the oldest is 78!

National Apprenticeship Week is Nov. 13-19. To celebrate, the Department of Workforce Services is hosting an Apprenticeship Job Fair for anyone interested in learning more about apprenticeships.

It's being held Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Tower at Rice-Eccles Stadium, at the University of Utah.

Booths will consist of employers hiring apprentices, education providers who provide related apprenticeship training and organizations that provide resources for employers and apprentices.

For more information visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

