Après ski is a great time to enjoy some classic ski snacks and a warm beverage.

Après ski is a great time to gather with friends, reminisce about the day, enjoy some classic ski snacks and a warm beverage

Chef Zane Holmquist, VP Food & Beverage and Corporate Chef at Stein Eriksen Lodge joined us in studio.

He says Stein Eriksen Lodge, Chateaux at Deer Valley and Stein Eriksen Residence all feature classic après ski with entertainment from 3pm to 5:30pm throughout the ski season.

Chef Zane shared two recipes with us, including one that is his grandmother's recipe, the Stein's Fondue.

Stein's Fondue

Makes 1 qt, serves 6-8

Ingredients:



1 clove garlic, chopped

1 cup cream

1 ½ cup dry white wine

1 to 1 ½ tbsp. cornstarch slurry (1 part cornstarch, 1 part cold water)

5 oz. Emmenthaler cheese, grated

4 oz. Gruyère cheese, grated

½ tsp. nutmeg

salt to taste

fresh ground white pepper to taste

2 oz. kirschwasser

Method

Rub a thick bottom pan with garlic.

Add cream and white wine; bring to a boil.

Thicken with cornstarch slurry to a nappé.

Add cheese mix in slowly; keep stirring until cheese is melted.

Adjust the consistency with slurry or wine.

Add nutmeg, salt, pepper.

Finish with kirschwasser.

Serve with country bread (Italian pagnatta is my favorite), diced apples and pears.

Mulled Wine

Makes 10-12 servings

Ingredients:



2 bottles red wine (moderate priced Pinot or Merlot will work well)

8 ounces gin

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup honey

3 oranges, quartered

1 lemon, quartered

6-8 bay leaves

4 cinnamon sticks

6 cloves

1 tsp nutmeg

3 star anise

1 small piece of ginger

Extra orange wedges, cloves, star anise for garnish

Walnuts & gingersnap cookies for garnish

Method

Combine all ingredients except gin

Simmer 20 minutes

Strain

Add in the gin, stir

Place garnish in a tall glass mug (1 star anise, 1 small wedge of orange studded

with a clove, 1 walnut) and pour in the warm mulled wine.

Accompany mulled wine with gingersnap cookie

