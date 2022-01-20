Après ski is a great time to enjoy some classic ski snacks and a warm beverage.

Après ski is a great time to gather with friends, reminisce about the day, enjoy some classic ski snacks and a warm beverage
Chef Zane Holmquist, VP Food & Beverage and Corporate Chef at Stein Eriksen Lodge joined us in studio.
He says Stein Eriksen Lodge, Chateaux at Deer Valley and Stein Eriksen Residence all feature classic après ski with entertainment from 3pm to 5:30pm throughout the ski season.
Chef Zane shared two recipes with us, including one that is his grandmother's recipe, the Stein's Fondue.
Stein's Fondue
Makes 1 qt, serves 6-8
Ingredients:
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1 cup cream
- 1 ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 to 1 ½ tbsp. cornstarch slurry (1 part cornstarch, 1 part cold water)
- 5 oz. Emmenthaler cheese, grated
- 4 oz. Gruyère cheese, grated
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- salt to taste
- fresh ground white pepper to taste
- 2 oz. kirschwasser
Method
Rub a thick bottom pan with garlic.
Add cream and white wine; bring to a boil.
Thicken with cornstarch slurry to a nappé.
Add cheese mix in slowly; keep stirring until cheese is melted.
Adjust the consistency with slurry or wine.
Add nutmeg, salt, pepper.
Finish with kirschwasser.
Serve with country bread (Italian pagnatta is my favorite), diced apples and pears.
Mulled Wine
Makes 10-12 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 bottles red wine (moderate priced Pinot or Merlot will work well)
- 8 ounces gin
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup honey
- 3 oranges, quartered
- 1 lemon, quartered
- 6-8 bay leaves
- 4 cinnamon sticks
- 6 cloves
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 3 star anise
- 1 small piece of ginger
- Extra orange wedges, cloves, star anise for garnish
- Walnuts & gingersnap cookies for garnish
Method
Combine all ingredients except gin
Simmer 20 minutes
Strain
Add in the gin, stir
Place garnish in a tall glass mug (1 star anise, 1 small wedge of orange studded
with a clove, 1 walnut) and pour in the warm mulled wine.
Accompany mulled wine with gingersnap cookie
For more information please visit steinlodge.com.