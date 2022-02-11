Après-ski just got a whole lot better at The Vintage Room at St. Regis Deer Valley

If you are looking for the perfect place to enjoy après-ski, look no further than The Vintage Room at The St. Regis Deer Valley.

It is their new clear structure located slope side along one of Deer Valley Resort's groomed ski runs. The heated 1,600 sqft structure with vaulted ceilings has fresh lobster flown in daily and is the only place in the nation to offer certain Cloudy Bay wines from New Zealand.

You don't have to be a guest of the hotel to enjoy The Vintage Room,.

