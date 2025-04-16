April is Earth Month, and Rocky Mountain Power can help you reduce your environmental impact

April is Earth Month and Rocky Mountain Power can help customers reduce their environmental impact based on their energy consumption.

Most people are familiar with the concept of energy efficiency, which relate to using less energy for the same outcome. Think lightbulbs and household appliances that use less electricity.

But WHEN you consume electricity has an impact as well.

Rocky Mountain Power offers programs to temporarily reduce electrical demand on the system. Costumers who participate are helping to reduce environmental impacts, improve system reliability, and they earn an incentive while doing so.

If you are an electric driver in Utah, you can ear rewards by optimizing your energy use with Wattsmart Drive.

Simply plug in your EV and they'll do the rest!

The Wattsmart Drive Program allows Rocky Mountain Power to optimize electric vehicle charging when demand for electricity is high by temporarily pausing your vehicle charging for up to 5 minutes at a time.

Tou will be notified in advance of these occasional charging pauses, also called Plug-In Perk events, and can participate in the program whether you are at home, at work or on the go.

After the event, your car will automatically return to regular charging.

Benefits of participating including earning annual bill credits of up to $100 for the first year, and up to $50 for each additional year of participation.

You don't need to install any devices or have a certain type of charger to participate.

You are in control. If your battery is less than your defined level, your charging session will not be interrupted, even if there is an active Plug-in Perk event.

If you choose to charge during a Plug-in Perk event, this will count as an opt-out. You can choose to opt-out of up to two Plug-In Perk events per year and still earn your full incentive.

To sign up and start earning rewards at RockyMountainPower.net/Drive