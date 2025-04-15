April is Financial Literacy Month, a great time to take control of your finances

In today's fast-paced world, the economy can sometimes seem unpredictable.

April is Financial Literacy Month, which is a great time to increase our confidence by taking control of our finances and improving our economic well-being.

It starts by enabling ourselves with the knowledge and resources to take control of our financial future.

At Mountain America Credit Union, they believe that everyone in our communities deserves access to the tools they need to thrive financially.

Cassandra Fuentes, Financial Education Manager at Mountain America Credit Union, says, "We know that each person is at a different place in their financial journey. We offer resources that cater to every knowledge level, whether you're just starting out or you've been practicing money management skills and you're wanting to experience more fulfillment and satisfaction."

She explained that they have a variety of formats including digital content, workshops, and one-on-one coaching.

Membership is not required to receive financial coaching from Mountain America.

You can go to macu.com/guide to see the free digital resources, register for an April 16 webinar called "Investing for Your Dreams," or schedule a coaching session with a financial guide.