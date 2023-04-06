April is National Car Care Month; Keys to Keeping Your Car Running Smoothly

National Car Care Month is April, and that's a great time to give your beloved traveling partner some special attention.

Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help us, and Simon Millican joined us with some basics that every car owner should know to keep their car running smoothly.

He says basic car maintenance can improve your vehicle's safety and dependability and also prevent costly issues down the road.

According to the American Automobile Association, 35 percent of car owners neglect or postpone repairs and servicing that are recommended.

Simon says there are important checks that people can perform themselves, such as keeping the tire pressure right and making sure the fluid levels are right.

Other things should be done by certified driving technicians, especially when your vehicle may need new parts.

By doing this, they are increasing the number of roadside mishaps that could have been easily avoided if a regular vehicle maintenance schedule is adhered to.

You can learn more at kengarff.com.