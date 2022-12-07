Aqua Terra opens up at City Creek inspired by the Pacific Northwest

Aqua Terra is an original culinary concept created and operated by Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), a Black-and-female-led restaurant group with locations in Utah, Washington, Oregon, and Arizona.

It blends inspiration rooted in the land and waters of the Pacific Northwest with the mountainous surroundings of Salt Lake City. Meaning water and land, Aqua Terra features that blend in both the menu and design of the restaurant.

The wide-ranging menu of entrees, desserts, and cocktails includes premium steak cuts served a la carte, from a Kansas City Bone-in New York and Filet Mignon to a massive 30-ounce Tomahawk Rib Eye, seasonal Pacific Northwest Salmon house cocktail specialties like the bright and gin-based Garden Party, smoked bourbon-made Fire in the Hole, and Japanese Maiden featuring sake, gin, and sparkling wine.

The Aqua Terra team is proudly led by two Salt Lake City-area hospitality veterans, general manager Jorge Coelho and executive chef Daniel Lindner.

Make a reservation today at aquaterrasteak.com