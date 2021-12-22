Aquarium scavenger hunt to help children in need

If you are looking for things to do with your kids during the holiday break, take advantage of the new scavenger hunt through the Ford Expedition Asia exhibit at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

It allows kids to have fun while helping other Utah children who are in crisis.

When you go to the Aquarium pick up a scavenger hunt card at the information desk and then begin your adventure. Once kids have found all the clues they get to pick out a card that has a dollar amount on it and Utah Ford Stores will donate that amount to the Children’s Justice Center.

The Children's Justice Center provides support to children who are victims of abuse and helps them recover from the physical, mental, and spiritual damage.

Christine Famuliner, shared with us why Utah Ford Stores love to support the community and that they love being a champion supporter of the Aquarium.

The scavenger hunt runs through December 31st.

For more information go to UtahFordCares.com