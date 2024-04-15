Arctic Rescue has been rescuing Arctic breeds from local shelters for more than 30 years

Arctic Rescue is a Utah nonprofit that has been rescuing breeds from local shelters for more than 30 years.

That includes Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Huskies and Alaskan Malamutes.

Since "Game of Thrones" featured those kinds of dogs, the increase of puppy adoptions has led to adult dogs being surrendered or abandoned.

Arctic Rescue helps the dogs get out of shelters, help them become "adoptable" and helps them get the medical care they need.

You can help them raise money at the 2nd Annual Husky Hustle, a 5k Run/Walk on April 20, 2024.

You can get more information at arcticrescue.com.