Our Pets of the Week are from the same litter and they are both sweet boys

Our Hearts4Paws Pets of the Week are from the same litter, born at the end of last year. They are sweet boys searching for their forever families.

Koda Bear (Dakota) is the black and white one. Koda is very sweet with soulful eyes. He is the perfect mix of chill and playful. He gets along with other dogs and loves kids. He is a social guy and wants to be. He would be best in a home as the only dog or a passive dog. He feeds off of the environment and energy. He is crate trained and sleeps through the night. He loves car rides and doing well on potty training. He will need to be groomed regularly for his thick fur coat and will get hot easily.

Rex(Mighty Max) is the brown and white one. He is sweet and playful with a little more energy than his brother. He loves to be near you and sleeps through the night if he is near you. He is working on crate and potty training. He is very smart and learning a lot. He would be a great addition for an active family that goes on walks and/or hikes. He sounds like he is talking when he is vocal and loves kids. He is very social and observant.

You can learn more and set up a private meeting at hearts4paws.org.