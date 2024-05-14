Are those trendy beverage you see on social media health or hype?

You probably see a lot of foods and beverages on social media claiming to be good for you.

But, Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says you should be wary.

Trish explained that companies use many tactics to make their food or drinks appear better for you than they actually are. This is known as a "health halo".

Trish says there is actually a lot of caffeine in hidden sources like matcha, yerba mate and more.

And, arfiticial sweeteners may be changing your gut bacteria and could cause insulin resistance.

The bottom line, nothing replaces real food and plain water.

You can get more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.