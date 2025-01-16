Are you a plunger or a chicken? Either way you can support Special Olympics Utah

Whether a plunger or a chicken, everyone can kick off the new year by supporting Special Olympics Utah.

Between January 18, 2025 and March 1, 2025, Utahns can pitch in by participating in a Polar Plunge near them.

There are four Polar Plunge locations and if you take a plunge, you can can raise money for Special Olympics Utah.

Chickens can cheer from the sidelines and donate online!

The money is so important for Special Olympics Utah, a 501(C)(3) non-profit that provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions. They depend on the community to help their athletes shine!

Special Olympics Utah's mission closely aligns with the values of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah and their charitable foundation, which aim to advance equity through whole-person health.

Special Olympics Utah is also working toward the goal to develop more resilient children and families through multiple programs that address physical, emotional and mental well-being.

Register online for a plunge near you by clicking here..

January 18: Daybreak Polar Plunge | South Jordan, UT

February 1: Cedar City Polar Plunge at Lake at the Hills | Cedar City, UT

February 8: North Ogden Polar Plunge at North Shore Aquatic Center | North Ogden, UT

March 1: Park City Polar Plunge at MARC on Little Kate Rd | Park City, UT

