Are you a veteran with a business idea? SLCC can help you get started.

Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) has been selected to partner with Syracuse University's STRIVE Program to help veterans who want to launch their business.

STRIVE, which stands for Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship, is a veteran support organization, and SLCC is the only community college in the western United States to have been extended this esteemed partnership.

As one of the country's top universities, Syracuse has long been known for their ingenuity and efforts in supporting veterans. "This is truly an honor because Syracuse is the gold standard for veteran services in entrepreneurship, education, research and policy analysis, said Rick Brown, director of the Utah Veteran Business Resource Center (UVBRC) on SLCC's Miller Campus. "They have been at the forefront of those initiatives since before WWII."

Brown has looked to Syracuse for ideas and guidance as he worked with veterans for years. The STRIVE Program extends SLCC's Everyday Entrepreneur Program by providing a deeper dive into starting and growing a business.

This new relationship will allow SLCC's veteran students to access more support and resources from both institutions. Additionally, veterans who participate in SLCC's STRIVE program are more likely to be accepted into Syracuse's advanced entrepreneurial programs.

The STRIVE program at SLCC will offer veterans, active duty, reserve, guard, and their spouses the opportunity, at no cost, to take an early-stage business or business idea through a rigorous 10-week training program. STRIVE also offers post program support and qualifies graduates for seed funding up to $8,000.

Annually, SLCC's UVBRC reaches more than 500 Utah veterans across the state and supports them as they start, develop and succeed in their businesses. According to Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, there are about 150,000 veterans in Utah, with more than 17,000 of those veteran entrepreneurs operating their own businesses in the state.

You can learn more by visiting themillatslcc.com/resources.