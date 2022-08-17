Are you afraid to say how you feel because of what others may think?

If you've ever been afraid to say how you feel because of what others may think, this book may revolutionize how you interact with others.

Arthur F. Combs III, author of The Ruby Rule: How More Listening and Less Labeling Brings More Healing and Less Hating, joined us to talk about his new book.

He defined The Ruby Rule as a new approach to elevating your communications with humility, humanity, and hope.

Coombs says, "In seeing others through a Ruby lens, not only will you be able to effectively express your views and hold discussions without being controlled by your emotions, you will gain a deep appreciation for those who may challenge those views."

You can find more information and buy the book at artcoombs.com.

