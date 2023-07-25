Are you causing your own air conditioner problems?

A lot of people may be causing their own air conditioner problems and they don't even realize it.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services says, "A lot of calls we get the problem is either a symptom of a lack of airflow or the lack of airflow put so much strain on the system that something breaks."

So, Mike went over the three most common restrictions of airflow so that you can go and check.



Dirty filter. This is one of the major causes of air conditioning not working properly. Make sure your filter doesn't look dirty and that you can see through it. If you can't, replace it. Closed vents/ blocked returns. Sometimes they are intentionally closed, other times they are closed on purpose. Mike says ideally, you should keep all your vents open. Or, don't close off more than 10 percent of the vents. So, if you have 20 vents in your home, don't close more than four of them. Dirty coils outside. Mike say go outside to the air conditioning unit and grab your garden hose. Spray off the coils from the inside out using just the hose, and no high-pressure nozzles.

Mike also showed us dirty coils inside, which usually sit above your furnace. You may be able to see dirt building up on those coils. Mike says if this is the case, you should call a technician to get your system checked.

It's always a good idea to get an annual service done on your system to check things so you don't get caught off guard.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.